Delayed Aspirations: The Saga of Indian National Defence University
The Public Accounts Committee has raised concerns over the long-postponed establishment of the Indian National Defence University (INDU), noting significant cost escalations. Emphasizing the institution's importance in the current geopolitical climate, the committee urged its prompt completion and demanded a detailed explanation from the Ministry of Defence for the delay.
The parliamentary Public Accounts Committee has voiced concerns regarding the protracted delay and subsequent cost increase associated with the creation of the Indian National Defence University (INDU), urging its swift establishment to prevent further financial escalations.
In a recently published report, the committee expressed surprise over the Ministry of Defence's vague response, which failed to provide specific reasons for the over two-decade delay in establishing the university. Initially proposed in 1967, the university's delayed realization is seen as a setback.
The committee emphasized the necessity of the INDU in the current geopolitical scenario as an intellectual hub for comprehensive national security discussions. It recommended that the university develop world-class infrastructure to compete internationally. The report highlighted land acquisition in 2012 and noted the ongoing challenges and land utilization updates needed to circumvent further delays.
