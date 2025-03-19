Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Young Life Lost in Delhi Road Mishap

A 10-year-old boy named Angad died after a tempo driven by Harish hit him in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. The incident occurred on Bawana Road. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. An FIR has been filed, and investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 19-03-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:00 IST
A 10-year-old boy tragically lost his life in a road accident in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police confirmed on Wednesday. The boy, identified as Angad, was struck by a tempo while crossing Bawana Road on Tuesday evening around 7:50 p.m.

The tempo driver, 25-year-old Harish, has been arrested, according to authorities. Angad's father, a laborer from Shahbad Daulatpur, was devastated by the loss. A police control room call reported the accident at 8:04 p.m., prompting immediate action from local law enforcement.

Upon arrival, officers learned that Angad had been rushed to BR Health Hospital in Rohini. Tragically, doctors pronounced him dead. An FIR has been registered, and police continue their investigation. The boy's body has been moved to BSA Hospital mortuary for a postmortem.

