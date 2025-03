Trump Defies Judiciary: Deportation Flights of Venezuelan Migrants Provoke Legal Tensions

The Trump administration is locked in a legal confrontation with the judiciary, following accusations against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg of overstepping his authority regarding deportation flights of Venezuelan migrants.

Invoking the Alien Enemies Act, Trump has angered legal experts by deporting alleged gang members without court orders, straining executive-judicial relations.

Chief Justice John Roberts criticized Trump's impeachment call for Boasberg, as the Justice Department stresses executive rights in foreign policy decisions amid fallout over unexplained deportation flights to El Salvador.

(With inputs from agencies.)