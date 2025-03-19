Left Menu

Amritpal Singh's Aides Face Fresh Arrests Amid Legal Shuffle

Seven aides of pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh were released from Assam's Dibrugarh Jail only to be re-arrested by Punjab Police in a different case. This development follows the expiry of their National Security Act remand, amid ongoing legal processes for their transfer back to Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:34 IST
Amritpal Singh's Aides Face Fresh Arrests Amid Legal Shuffle
Amritpal Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist of legal proceedings, seven associates of pro-Khalistan figure Amritpal Singh found themselves re-arrested by Punjab Police after being released from Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

Originally detained under the National Security Act, their detentions expired, prompting Punjab authorities to expedite their re-arrest in connection with separate charges.

Currently, a 25-member Punjab Police team continues to oversee the legal transitions, including the upcoming transfer of the remaining three inmates, marking a significant phase in the ongoing legal tussle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025