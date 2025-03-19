Amritpal Singh's Aides Face Fresh Arrests Amid Legal Shuffle

In a dramatic twist of legal proceedings, seven associates of pro-Khalistan figure Amritpal Singh found themselves re-arrested by Punjab Police after being released from Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.

Originally detained under the National Security Act, their detentions expired, prompting Punjab authorities to expedite their re-arrest in connection with separate charges.

Currently, a 25-member Punjab Police team continues to oversee the legal transitions, including the upcoming transfer of the remaining three inmates, marking a significant phase in the ongoing legal tussle.

