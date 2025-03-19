Amritpal Singh's Aides Face Fresh Arrests Amid Legal Shuffle
Seven aides of pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh were released from Assam's Dibrugarh Jail only to be re-arrested by Punjab Police in a different case. This development follows the expiry of their National Security Act remand, amid ongoing legal processes for their transfer back to Punjab.
In a dramatic twist of legal proceedings, seven associates of pro-Khalistan figure Amritpal Singh found themselves re-arrested by Punjab Police after being released from Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam.
Originally detained under the National Security Act, their detentions expired, prompting Punjab authorities to expedite their re-arrest in connection with separate charges.
Currently, a 25-member Punjab Police team continues to oversee the legal transitions, including the upcoming transfer of the remaining three inmates, marking a significant phase in the ongoing legal tussle.
