Judge Extends Deadline for Trump Admin on Venezuelan Deportation Flights

A U.S. judge has delayed his deadline for President Donald Trump's administration to disclose more information about deportation flights returning Venezuelan migrants. The extension came after the administration accused the judge of overstepping his judicial authority.

In previous filings, Justice Department lawyers argued that U.S. District Judge James Boasberg was improperly intruding into presidential discretion on handling sensitive diplomatic and national security issues. They sought more time, leading to the judge's decision to postpone his order until Thursday noon.

Moreover, Judge Boasberg provided the administration the option to invoke the state secrets doctrine, which would allow the withholding of sensitive national security data from civil litigation, should they choose to protect it.

