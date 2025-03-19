Fresh Probe Sought in Mysterious Death of Disha Salian

Satish Salian, the father of Disha Salian, former manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has approached the Bombay High Court for a renewed investigation into the disputed circumstances surrounding her death in June 2020.

The petition calls for the registration of a First Information Report against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and demands that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) takes over the probe. Salian's lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, indicated that although the petition is in progress, they intend to file it soon.

The plea contends that Disha Salian was raped and murdered, with subsequent political maneuverings aimed at shielding influential figures. It criticizes the initial police investigation as a cover-up, alleging the case was prematurely dismissed as suicide or accidental death without proper examination of forensic and circumstantial evidence, as well as eyewitness accounts.

