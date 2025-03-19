Fresh Probe Sought in Mysterious Death of Disha Salian
Satish Salian has approached the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh investigation into the death of his daughter, Disha Salian, citing a politically charged cover-up. The plea demands a probe against Aaditya Thackeray and the transfer of the case to the CBI, highlighting issues with the original police investigation.
- Country:
- India
Satish Salian, the father of Disha Salian, former manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has approached the Bombay High Court for a renewed investigation into the disputed circumstances surrounding her death in June 2020.
The petition calls for the registration of a First Information Report against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and demands that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) takes over the probe. Salian's lawyer, Nilesh Ojha, indicated that although the petition is in progress, they intend to file it soon.
The plea contends that Disha Salian was raped and murdered, with subsequent political maneuverings aimed at shielding influential figures. It criticizes the initial police investigation as a cover-up, alleging the case was prematurely dismissed as suicide or accidental death without proper examination of forensic and circumstantial evidence, as well as eyewitness accounts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FBI Official Retires Amid Tensions Over January 6 Investigation
Trinamool Congress Accuses Election Commission of Cover-Up in Voter ID Duplicate Scandal
Inmate Found Dead in Jharkhand Jail: Tragic Incident Sparks Investigation
Assam's Investigation into Alleged Pakistani Interference Escalates
CBI Busts Railway Exam Paper Leak Gang in Uttar Pradesh