Safety Protocols Strengthened for Tourists in Mangaluru

Mangaluru police, in coordination with the Dakshina Kannada district administration, held a meeting focused on improving safety measures for tourists at local resorts and homestays. This initiative follows a directive aiming to protect tourists. The meeting, attended by 118 stakeholders, resulted in reinforced security protocols aligned with official guidelines.

Mangaluru police and Dakshina Kannada district administration convened a critical meeting to address the safety of tourists at the region's resorts and homestays. This effort stems from a directive by the DG&IGP aiming to fortify visitor safety owing to recent security concerns.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, along with Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan, spearheaded the discussions, focusing on rigorous compliance with safety protocols. Over 118 representatives from the hospitality sector were present.

The push for heightened security comes in response to recent incidents, including an alleged gang rape of two women stargazing near Sanapur Lake. Authorities stressed the urgency of preventive measures to protect both tourists and local business operators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

