Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Black Magic Murder Shocks Village

A 30-year-old man has been taken into custody in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on allegations of murder. The accused, Chhotu Pahadi Korva, purportedly killed his 35-year-old sister-in-law, Anjalo, due to suspicions of her involvement in black magic.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Tuesday morning in the Rajpur police station region. The tragic event was marked by Korva's use of a stone and a wooden stick in the fatal assault.

Authorities tracked down the suspect in a nearby forest, where he was arrested. The shocking incident has sent ripples through the community, raising concerns about deep-seated superstitious beliefs.

(With inputs from agencies.)