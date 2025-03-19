Left Menu

Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Black Magic Murder Shocks Village

In Chhattisgarh, a 30-year-old man named Chhotu Pahadi Korva was arrested for allegedly killing his sister-in-law, Anjalo, over suspicions of black magic. The fatal attack occurred in Balrampur district using a stone and wooden stick. He was apprehended in a nearby forest, authorities stated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:08 IST
Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Black Magic Murder Shocks Village
man
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man has been taken into custody in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on allegations of murder. The accused, Chhotu Pahadi Korva, purportedly killed his 35-year-old sister-in-law, Anjalo, due to suspicions of her involvement in black magic.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Tuesday morning in the Rajpur police station region. The tragic event was marked by Korva's use of a stone and a wooden stick in the fatal assault.

Authorities tracked down the suspect in a nearby forest, where he was arrested. The shocking incident has sent ripples through the community, raising concerns about deep-seated superstitious beliefs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025