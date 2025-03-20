Former Executive Ousts Paul Weiss Over Trump Executive Order
Paul Weiss, a law firm, has been dismissed as defense counsel by a former executive facing bribery charges due to President Trump's recent executive order. The order suspended security clearances for the firm's lawyers, limiting their access to government facilities and personnel.
Paul Weiss, a prominent law firm, has been discharged from representing a former executive embroiled in bribery charges, due to a recent directive from President Donald Trump.
This development comes as the firm lodged a court application seeking permission to withdraw. Filed in a New Jersey federal court, the document indicates that client Stephen Schwartz ended his relationship with Paul Weiss, citing the March 14 executive order.
The directive in question suspends any security clearances affiliated with Paul Weiss lawyers, effectively blocking their entry to government buildings and curbing interactions with government employees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
