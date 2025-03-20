Left Menu

Former Executive Ousts Paul Weiss Over Trump Executive Order

Paul Weiss, a law firm, has been dismissed as defense counsel by a former executive facing bribery charges due to President Trump's recent executive order. The order suspended security clearances for the firm's lawyers, limiting their access to government facilities and personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 01:04 IST
Former Executive Ousts Paul Weiss Over Trump Executive Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Paul Weiss, a prominent law firm, has been discharged from representing a former executive embroiled in bribery charges, due to a recent directive from President Donald Trump.

This development comes as the firm lodged a court application seeking permission to withdraw. Filed in a New Jersey federal court, the document indicates that client Stephen Schwartz ended his relationship with Paul Weiss, citing the March 14 executive order.

The directive in question suspends any security clearances affiliated with Paul Weiss lawyers, effectively blocking their entry to government buildings and curbing interactions with government employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025