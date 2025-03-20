Left Menu

Legal Tensions Rise: Defense Counsel Dismissed Amid Executive Order

Paul Weiss, a law firm, was dismissed as defense counsel by Steven Schwartz, a former executive facing bribery charges. This followed a Trump executive order suspending its lawyers' security clearances. Concerns arise over the firm's continued representation possibly affecting Schwartz's case review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 03:05 IST
In a significant legal development, Paul Weiss, a prestigious law firm, has been dismissed by its client, Steven Schwartz, a former executive ensnared in a bribery case. The dismissal comes in the wake of a controversial executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump, targeting the firm and its clearances.

The court filing reveals that Schwartz terminated Paul Weiss due to an executive order dated March 14, which suspended security clearances and restricted access to government facilities. The decision underscores Schwartz's worries about potential conflicts and negative impacts on the review of his case.

The Trump administration's focus on Paul Weiss highlights its historic affiliations with adversaries and internal policies. In a related move, President Trump issued a similar order against another law firm, Perkins Coie, which was partly blocked by a judge for constitutional violations.

