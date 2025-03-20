Trump's Executive Order Sparks Legal Clash with Major Law Firms

In a significant development, the prominent U.S. law firm Paul Weiss has been dismissed by client Steven Schwartz, citing President Donald Trump's recent executive order. The order targets law firms like Paul Weiss over their diversity policies and political affiliations. As a result, security clearances for Paul Weiss lawyers were suspended, raising concerns about possible conflicts of interest.

This action is part of a broader clash between the Trump administration and several major law firms, including Perkins Coie, accused of bias in their diversity initiatives. Trump's order has sparked a legal confrontation, with Perkins Coie challenging its constitutionality, arguing it violates their rights under the U.S. Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is evaluating the case. Schwartz, previously charged under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, fears the firm's continued representation could negatively impact his case. The executive order shakes the legal landscape, affecting business with federal entities and prompting scrutiny of law firms' diversity policies across the sector.

