Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Emergency in Russia's Engels District
A Ukrainian drone attack targeted a military airfield near a Russian strategic bomber base in the Engels district, igniting a fire and prompting local officials to impose a state of emergency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:33 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant escalation, Ukraine has conducted a drone attack on a military airfield in Russia's Engels district, triggering a state of emergency declared by local officials.
The airfield, situated close to a key Russian strategic bomber base, was engulfed in flames on Thursday, according to reports.
This incident marks a major development in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the increasing reach and impact of Ukrainian military operations within Russian territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
