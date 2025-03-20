Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Emergency in Russia's Engels District

A Ukrainian drone attack targeted a military airfield near a Russian strategic bomber base in the Engels district, igniting a fire and prompting local officials to impose a state of emergency.

Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Emergency in Russia's Engels District
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant escalation, Ukraine has conducted a drone attack on a military airfield in Russia's Engels district, triggering a state of emergency declared by local officials.

The airfield, situated close to a key Russian strategic bomber base, was engulfed in flames on Thursday, according to reports.

This incident marks a major development in the ongoing conflict, highlighting the increasing reach and impact of Ukrainian military operations within Russian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

