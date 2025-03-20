Left Menu

Swiss National Bank Cuts Rates Amid Global Economic Challenges

The Swiss National Bank has reduced its policy interest rate from 0.5% to 0.25%, amid concerns over the global economic impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies. This marks its fifth rate cut since March 2024. The move aligns with expectations, amidst other central banks' rate announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:03 IST
Swiss National Bank Cuts Rates Amid Global Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Swiss National Bank announced a significant monetary policy shift on Thursday, cutting its policy interest rate by 25 basis points. This adjustment places borrowing costs just above zero, a move influenced by potential effects from U.S. trade policies on inflation and the global economic landscape.

Lowering the policy rate from 0.5% to 0.25%, the SNB marks its fifth consecutive rate cut since March 2024. This decision aligns with what was expected by economists polled by Reuters, reflecting apprehensions concerning global trade.

The context is further compounded by the recent Federal Reserve stance, which maintained its rates steady, citing uncertainty from the newly announced policies of the Trump administration. Thursday also sees other key announcements from central banks including the Bank of England and Sweden's central bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025