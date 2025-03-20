Crimes Against Humanity: Russian Authorities' Systematic Use of Enforced Disappearances and Torture in Ukraine

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has released a harrowing report detailing widespread and systematic crimes against humanity committed by Russian authorities in the context of their full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Among the most egregious violations are enforced disappearances, torture, sexual violence, and extrajudicial executions, affecting civilians and prisoners of war alike.

Systematic Enforced Disappearances

The report documents a large number of enforced disappearances orchestrated by Russian authorities across all regions they occupied in Ukraine. Civilians, including local officials, civil servants, journalists, and others deemed a threat to Russian military objectives, were targeted. Many prisoners of war were also forcibly disappeared. Victims were often taken to detention facilities within Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories or deported to Russia itself, where they were subjected to additional abuses, including torture and sexual violence.

Many of those forcibly disappeared have been missing for months or even years, leaving their families in unbearable distress and uncertainty. Some of the detained individuals have died, while the fate and whereabouts of many remain unknown. Russian authorities have consistently refused to provide concrete answers to families searching for their loved ones, offering only vague and generic responses.

The Commission's findings indicate that these enforced disappearances were carried out as part of a deliberate, coordinated state policy, thereby amounting to crimes against humanity. By systematically withholding information, Russian authorities intentionally deprive victims of the protection of the law, further exacerbating the suffering of families searching for answers.

Torture and Sexual Violence as a State Policy

The Commission has previously found that Russian authorities employed torture as a crime against humanity. Its latest investigation reinforces this conclusion, highlighting that officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) exercised the highest authority in detention facilities. The report describes instances where FSB personnel directly committed acts of torture or ordered their subordinates to do so, particularly during interrogations.

A 56-year-old former detainee described his horrific ordeal: "FSB officers ordered electric shocks to be administered to me. One of them said, ‘Old man, do not think that your age will spare you. Go back to your cell and think carefully about your answers. And if your brain doesn’t work, we will bring your granddaughters here and beat the truth out of you in front of them.’"

Sexual violence has also been systematically employed as a form of torture. Previously, the Commission found that most victims of sexual violence in detention facilities were men. However, new evidence has surfaced documenting cases of rape and sexual violence against detained women. One survivor, who was gang-raped and subjected to other violent abuses, stated: “It is extremely painful to relive that day over and over, the pain is always there. People say that time heals… it does not. I can’t sleep well; I have severe mental and physical issues. I keep wondering what I could have done differently to avoid all of that.”

The inhumane treatment of detainees, particularly women, reflects the gendered nature of the violence inflicted by Russian forces. Many victims have suffered long-term psychological and physical consequences, demonstrating the devastating impact of these crimes.

Extrajudicial Executions and the Killing of Surrendering Soldiers

The Commission has documented a growing number of instances where Russian armed forces deliberately executed or injured Ukrainian soldiers who had been captured or were attempting to surrender. Such actions constitute war crimes under international law.

Interviews with deserters from the Russian armed forces further reinforce the notion that such executions were not isolated incidents but part of a coordinated policy. One former Russian soldier recounted how, during a meeting, a deputy brigade commander instructed troops: “Prisoners are not needed, shoot them on the spot.”

Additionally, both Russian and Ukrainian forces have been found using drones to kill or injure clearly incapacitated soldiers who were no longer capable of defending themselves. The Commission has classified these actions as war crimes as well.

Other Human Rights Violations by Ukrainian Authorities

While the overwhelming majority of documented abuses have been committed by Russian forces, the Commission has also identified violations of human rights law by Ukrainian authorities. Some individuals accused of collaborating with Russian forces were subjected to ill-treatment, raising concerns about due process and accountability. However, these cases remain significantly fewer than the crimes committed by Russian forces.

A Call for Justice and Accountability

As Ukraine enters its third year of war following Russia’s full-scale invasion, countless victims continue to endure profound suffering due to enforced disappearances, torture, and other grave human rights violations. The Commission emphasizes the critical importance of ensuring judicial and non-judicial accountability for these crimes. Holding perpetrators accountable through national and international legal mechanisms is essential for justice and the sustainability of peace.

The international community has a responsibility to act, ensuring that the widespread and systematic crimes documented in this report do not go unpunished. The pursuit of justice must remain a priority to prevent further atrocities and to support the victims and their families in their ongoing fight for truth and accountability.