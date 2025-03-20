Aaditya Thackeray Faces Fresh Allegations in Disha Salian Case

In a contentious turn of events, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray has been drawn into fresh allegations concerning the mysterious death of Disha Salian in June 2020. The former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Salian's demise was initially registered as an accidental death.

However, Satish Salian, Disha's father, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a thorough probe and filed a petition implicating Thackeray, alleging that his daughter was a victim of rape and murder followed by a concerted cover-up.

These claims have stirred political waters, involving opposition leaders and calls for Thackeray's resignation. Meanwhile, Thackeray has vowed to counter the claims legally, underscoring a politically charged atmosphere as the BJP-led government is pressed to investigate further.

