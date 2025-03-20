Aaditya Thackeray Faces Fresh Allegations in Disha Salian Case
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is facing allegations related to the June 2020 death of Disha Salian. Her father has approached the Bombay High Court for a new investigation, implicating Thackeray and suggesting a political cover-up. Thackeray has promised to defend himself in court against these accusations.
In a contentious turn of events, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray has been drawn into fresh allegations concerning the mysterious death of Disha Salian in June 2020. The former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Salian's demise was initially registered as an accidental death.
However, Satish Salian, Disha's father, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a thorough probe and filed a petition implicating Thackeray, alleging that his daughter was a victim of rape and murder followed by a concerted cover-up.
These claims have stirred political waters, involving opposition leaders and calls for Thackeray's resignation. Meanwhile, Thackeray has vowed to counter the claims legally, underscoring a politically charged atmosphere as the BJP-led government is pressed to investigate further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
