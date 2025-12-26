Left Menu

Ex-MNS leader Prakash Mahajan joins Shiv Sena

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-12-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 15:45 IST
Ex-MNS leader Prakash Mahajan joins Shiv Sena
  • Country:
  • India

Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Prakash Mahajan on Friday joined Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, barely two weeks before the municipal corporation polls in the state.

Mahajan, the brother of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, had been associated with Raj Thackeray-led MNS since its formation in 2006, but quit the party earlier this year due to differences with its leadership.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde said Mahajan will be a Shiv Sena spokesperson and contribute to building the organisation.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan CM hits back at Gehlot over Aravalli remarks, says no tampering will be allowed

Rajasthan CM hits back at Gehlot over Aravalli remarks, says no tampering wi...

 India
2
Himachal govt to launch anti-drugs campaign against 'Chitta', students to be frontline volunteers:CM

Himachal govt to launch anti-drugs campaign against 'Chitta', students to be...

 India
3
Kathmandu Mayor Balen engages in hectic political consultations aiming for national politics

Kathmandu Mayor Balen engages in hectic political consultations aiming for n...

 Nepal
4
Home Minister Shah pays tributes to Udham Singh, Sahibzadas on Veer Bal Diwas

Home Minister Shah pays tributes to Udham Singh, Sahibzadas on Veer Bal Diwa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025