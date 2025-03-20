Left Menu

Major Milestone in India's Battle Against Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a significant achievement in India’s fight against Naxalism with the killing of 22 CPI (Maoists) members in Chhattisgarh. The government maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards Naxalites, working towards making the country Naxal-free by next year.

  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday declared a major success in India's ongoing mission to eradicate Naxalism following the elimination of 22 CPI (Maoists) members in Chhattisgarh.

According to Shah, the Narendra Modi government's strategy is marked by a no-nonsense approach, applying a zero-tolerance policy against extremists who resist surrender despite receiving multiple offers of reintegration facilities.

He was optimistic that the nation will be free from Naxal influence by March 31 next year, as a joint task force comprising the Border Security Force and the District Reserve Guard successfully executed operations that intercepted the movement of 22 Naxal members across Bijapur and Kanker districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

