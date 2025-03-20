Ethiopia Rules Out Conflict with Eritrea Over Sea Access

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia has declared that his nation will not engage in conflict with Eritrea over access to the sea. His statement comes amidst warnings from regional officials and experts about a looming war between the two nations.

In a renewed effort to maintain peace in the region, Prime Minister Abiy, in a post on the X platform, assured that Ethiopia does not intend to gain sea access through military means against Eritrea, its longstanding adversary.

Abiy's message highlights Ethiopia's commitment to diplomatic methods and expresses hope for stable relations, dismissing the prospect of an armed conflict over the strategic maritime route.

