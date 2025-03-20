Ethiopia Rules Out Conflict with Eritrea Over Sea Access
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that the country is not pursuing conflict with Eritrea regarding sea access, despite regional warnings of potential war. Abiy's statement, made via X platform post, asserts Ethiopia's peaceful intentions toward its longtime rival, emphasizing diplomatic relations over military confrontation.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia has declared that his nation will not engage in conflict with Eritrea over access to the sea. His statement comes amidst warnings from regional officials and experts about a looming war between the two nations.
In a renewed effort to maintain peace in the region, Prime Minister Abiy, in a post on the X platform, assured that Ethiopia does not intend to gain sea access through military means against Eritrea, its longstanding adversary.
Abiy's message highlights Ethiopia's commitment to diplomatic methods and expresses hope for stable relations, dismissing the prospect of an armed conflict over the strategic maritime route.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-Bhutan Border Talks: Cooperation Amidst Regional Tensions
Controversy Arises Over Odisha's State Song Amid Regional Tensions
Strengthening Ties: India and Portugal Celebrate 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations
Gaza Crisis Intensifies Amid Regional Tensions
Strikes Intensify in Houthi Stronghold Amid Regional Tensions