Swift Development for Russia's Caspian Fleet

Defence Minister Andrei Belousov has mandated the swift completion of new facilities for Russia's Caspian Fleet. Emphasizing the urgency, Belousov has placed the project under special scrutiny to ensure timely and proper execution.

Defence Minister Andrei Belousov visited the Caspian Fleet facilities in Russia, underlining the urgent need for their completion, according to a statement by his ministry on Thursday.

Belousov emphasized the importance of expediting the construction process, ensuring that all standards are met to enhance the operational capability of the fleet.

The Defence Minister declared that the facility's progress would be closely monitored to guarantee satisfactory and prompt execution.

