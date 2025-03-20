Left Menu

Supreme Court Rebukes Lawyer Over 'Consensual Relationship' Claims

A Supreme Court bench reprimanded a lawyer for repeatedly referring to a 'consensual relationship' in a bail plea for a client accused of raping a minor. The bench emphasized the irrelevance of consent in cases involving minors, questioning the lawyer's understanding of the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:57 IST
Supreme Court Rebukes Lawyer Over 'Consensual Relationship' Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court came down hard on a lawyer on Thursday for persistently using the term 'consensual relationship' in a bail plea concerning his client accused of the rape of a minor. Justice Surya Kant expressed dismay, noting the term was repeated at least 20 times in the special leave petition.

Justice Kant, alongside Justice N Kotiswar Singh, confronted the lawyer about the legal misstep, emphasizing that consent is irrelevant when the survivor is a minor. The bench questioned the lawyer's competence in law, asking, 'Are you an AoR?'

The court criticizes the qualifications of some lawyers in the AoR examinations after repeatedly encountering such legal misunderstandings. The bench expressed disbelief over the use of 'consensual relationship' concerning minors, pointing out the gravity of such implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025