Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Prepare for Global Participation Amid Visa Concerns

In response to growing apprehensions among International Olympic Committee (IOC) members about potential visa complications for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, organizers took proactive measures to assure all will run smoothly. Concerns arose due to recent U.S. immigration policy changes under President Donald Trump's administration.

At an IOC session held in southern Greece, LA 2028 Games chairman Casey Wasserman addressed questions from members, including Ingmar De Vos of the International Equestrian Federation. Wasserman emphasized the government's commitment to enabling full access for athletes, throughout the bid process that included three different U.S. presidents.

Wasserman highlighted past support from the U.S., mentioning an accelerated visa program created for athletes under former President Joe Biden. Current President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were noted as recognizing the complexities of hosting the Games and the importance of facilitating comprehensive participation. A dedicated State Department team will tackle visa arrangements, ensuring smooth entry for all delegations.

