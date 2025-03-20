Left Menu

Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Prepare for Global Participation Amid Visa Concerns

Organisers of the LA 2028 Olympics addressed IOC members' concerns about athletes' visa and entry requirements, amid U.S. immigration policy changes. Despite prior challenges, Casey Wasserman reassured full support and expedited processes, ensuring smooth participation. The U.S. had previously secured the Games in 2017 under similar conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:30 IST
Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Prepare for Global Participation Amid Visa Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to growing apprehensions among International Olympic Committee (IOC) members about potential visa complications for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, organizers took proactive measures to assure all will run smoothly. Concerns arose due to recent U.S. immigration policy changes under President Donald Trump's administration.

At an IOC session held in southern Greece, LA 2028 Games chairman Casey Wasserman addressed questions from members, including Ingmar De Vos of the International Equestrian Federation. Wasserman emphasized the government's commitment to enabling full access for athletes, throughout the bid process that included three different U.S. presidents.

Wasserman highlighted past support from the U.S., mentioning an accelerated visa program created for athletes under former President Joe Biden. Current President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were noted as recognizing the complexities of hosting the Games and the importance of facilitating comprehensive participation. A dedicated State Department team will tackle visa arrangements, ensuring smooth entry for all delegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025