Indonesia's Military Law Revision Sparks Democracy Concerns
Indonesia's parliament revised military law to increase civilian roles for officers, drawing protests and criticism from activists concerned about a return to the Suharto-era military dominance. The law, supported by President Prabowo Subianto, raises fears of human rights abuses and lack of accountability.
Indonesia's parliament has approved controversial revisions to the military law, allowing increased civilian roles for military officers. This legislative move has sparked protests from students and activists, who fear a regression to an era of military dominance reminiscent of Suharto's rule.
Speaker Puan Maharani led the unanimous vote, asserting compliance with democratic principles. However, civil society groups and rights organizations have expressed concern, citing potential human rights violations and rampant unaccountability.
Despite government assurances that military officers must resign before taking civilian roles, fears persist regarding increased military imposition in civilian affairs. Meanwhile, the revisions also extend officers' retirement age, potentially affecting military professionalism.
