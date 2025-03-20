Putin's Support: Russia Ready for Syria Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a statement backing Syria's interim government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa. The message, relayed by the Russian state news agency TASS on Thursday, highlights Russia's commitment to aiding in Syria's stabilization efforts.

Putin's message underscores Moscow's willingness to embark on "practical cooperation" with Syria, reaffirming its steadfast support in the turbulent region. The Russian leader's declaration comes at a critical juncture for Syria, which continues to face complex humanitarian and political challenges.

This development marks another chapter in Russia's active role in Middle Eastern geopolitics, as Putin seeks to cement Moscow's influence by engaging closely with the Syrian interim administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)