Police Crack Case of Dramatic Armed Robbery in Delhi

Two suspects have been arrested for orchestrating an armed robbery at a retired Delhi University professor's residence in Ashok Vihar, confirmed local authorities on Thursday.

Identified as Suraj alias Akhil (32) and Sachin (29), residents of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar, the duo reportedly collaborated with Sachin's girlfriend, a domestic worker in the professor's home.

The incident unfolded on February 17, when the group reportedly held the victims hostage and plundered gold, silver, cash, phones, and a car, later abandoning the vehicle near Wazirpur. CCTV footage played a pivotal role in identifying the perpetrators, leading to their capture and the recovery of some stolen items.

(With inputs from agencies.)