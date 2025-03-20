Police Crack Case of Dramatic Armed Robbery in Delhi
Two men, Suraj and Sachin, were arrested for a robbery at a retired professor's house in Delhi, planned with Sachin’s girlfriend. The suspects looted valuables and fled, but police tracked them using CCTV and technical surveillance, recovering several stolen items during their arrest.
Two suspects have been arrested for orchestrating an armed robbery at a retired Delhi University professor's residence in Ashok Vihar, confirmed local authorities on Thursday.
Identified as Suraj alias Akhil (32) and Sachin (29), residents of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar, the duo reportedly collaborated with Sachin's girlfriend, a domestic worker in the professor's home.
The incident unfolded on February 17, when the group reportedly held the victims hostage and plundered gold, silver, cash, phones, and a car, later abandoning the vehicle near Wazirpur. CCTV footage played a pivotal role in identifying the perpetrators, leading to their capture and the recovery of some stolen items.
(With inputs from agencies.)
