Supreme Court Advocates for Prompt Compensation to Acid Attack Survivors

The Supreme Court has urged acid attack survivors to contact state legal services authorities for compensation delays. It mandates SLSAs to maintain a chart tracking compensation timelines. A pending PIL highlights survivor struggles, calling for strict adherence to court directives on treatment, compensation, and rehabilitation.

  India

The Supreme Court of India has stepped in to address the pressing issue of delayed compensation for acid attack survivors, urging victims to reach out to their respective state legal services authorities (SLSAs) for assistance. The initiative emerged following complaints that survivors in Maharashtra were encountering difficulties in securing their due compensations.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar has directed SLSAs to keep a detailed chart recording the time survivors or their families applied for compensation and the date it was received. The bench underscored the need for victims to promptly inform the court about any delays. Furthermore, the bench noted that the Centre and 11 states have yet to respond to the pending Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding compliance with its directives from the landmark 2014 case, Laxmi v. Union of India.

The case underscores ongoing struggles faced by survivors despite orders for regulated acid sales, perpetrator punishment, and comprehensive medical and social rehabilitation. A plea seeks increased compensation and fast-track court hearings. Delays and hospital demands for advance payments hinder survivors, exacerbating their financial and health challenges.

