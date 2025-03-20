Odisha Congress Demands Action Amid Rising Crimes Against Women

Odisha's Congress MLAs vow to persist in their assembly protests until a House committee is established to investigate increasing reports of crimes against women and girls. The demands come in light of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's admission that nearly 44,824 women and children have disappeared in the state over the last four years.

At a press conference, Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam, alongside 10 other Congress MLAs, condemned the inaction of the BJP government, highlighting over 1,800 registered cases of atrocities against women during its nine-month tenure. Despite recent suspensions of senior Congress members and restrictions on media coverage within the assembly, Kadam vowed to continue fighting for the safety and rights of women.

The Congress is also planning to gherao the state assembly on March 27, demanding transparency and accountability. Senior MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati criticized the ruling party for stifling opposition voices. The proposed panel, including all-party members, aims to conduct field visits to sites of reported crimes, ultimately recommending stringent laws to address these issues effectively.

