Paul Mashatile Strengthens SA-Japan Ties During Successful Working Visit

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has concluded a successful working visit to Japan, reinforcing South Africa’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Japan across various sectors of mutual interest. The visit, which focused on deepening diplomatic ties, trade, investment, and cooperation in multilateral engagements, comes as both nations celebrate 115 years of diplomatic relations.

As 2025 marks a significant milestone in global leadership for both nations, South Africa currently holds the Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20), while Japan prepares to chair the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-9) Summit, scheduled for August this year. The visit allowed Mashatile to discuss collaborative opportunities that will drive economic growth, infrastructure development, and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries.

Strengthening Political and Multilateral Cooperation

During his visit, Deputy President Mashatile held high-level meetings with key Japanese government officials, including Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi. In these engagements, he conveyed his appreciation for Japan’s ongoing support for South Africa’s leadership in the G20 and expressed his eagerness to collaborate on ensuring a successful TICAD-9 Summit.

Since its inception in 1993, TICAD has played a vital role in strengthening Japan’s relationship with African nations. The conference facilitates economic and development partnerships aimed at peace, stability, and economic growth in Africa. Mashatile acknowledged Japan as a valued and reliable ally in Africa’s quest for sustainable development.

“Indeed, South Africa and the broader African continent have a trusted and respectable partner in Japan,” said the Deputy President. “We recognize the immense contribution Japan has made through TICAD in driving initiatives that promote peace, economic development, infrastructure, climate resilience, and human resource development.”

Parliamentary Diplomacy and Legislative Collaboration

In addition to engagements with Japan’s executive leadership, Mashatile also met with the Japan-African Union Parliamentary Friendship League, a key platform dedicated to fostering stronger legislative and diplomatic ties between Japan and African countries. The discussions emphasized the role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting mutual understanding and collaboration.

“The meeting highlighted the significance of continued legislative engagement between our two nations,” a statement from the Deputy President's office read. “Through parliamentary cooperation, we can promote policies that strengthen economic ties, educational exchange, cultural collaboration, and diplomatic efforts.”

Promoting Trade, Investment, and Economic Partnerships

A key focus of Mashatile’s visit was expanding trade and investment opportunities between South Africa and Japan. He engaged with major representatives from Japan’s business sector, including the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), the Japan Organisation for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC), the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), and the Association of the African Economy and Development in Japan Committee (AFRECO).

During these discussions, Mashatile highlighted South Africa’s favorable business environment, skilled workforce, and strategic geographic position, positioning the country as an attractive destination for Japanese investment. He also reassured Japanese investors about the government’s commitment to addressing challenges affecting the business climate, including electricity shortages and visa processing delays.

“We understand the concerns raised by our Japanese partners regarding power supply, visa applications, and security,” Mashatile stated. “South Africa is making significant progress in reducing the backlog of visa applications to facilitate smoother entry for investors and skilled professionals. Additionally, we are implementing measures to stabilize our energy supply and enhance safety for both citizens and investors.”

The business engagements further explored opportunities for Japanese companies to expand their footprint in South Africa, particularly in renewable energy, automotive manufacturing, infrastructure, and technology-driven industries.

Cultural and Educational Cooperation

Recognizing the importance of people-to-people exchanges, the Deputy President emphasized the need to bolster cultural and educational cooperation between South Africa and Japan. The delegation explored initiatives aimed at fostering academic partnerships, skills development, and technology transfer. The goal is to create more opportunities for South African students and professionals to benefit from Japan’s advanced expertise in science, technology, and engineering.

Strengthening South Africa’s Diplomatic Agenda

As South Africa continues to play a leading role in global and regional affairs, Mashatile reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Japan through TICAD-9 and other international platforms.

“As this delegation returns to South Africa, we carry a collective mandate to implement the discussions and agreements made during this visit,” he said. “We are motivated and dedicated to ensuring another 115 years of strong diplomatic ties, with lasting economic, cultural, and developmental benefits for the people of both our countries.”

High-Level Delegation Accompanying the Deputy President

Deputy President Mashatile was accompanied by a high-level government delegation, underscoring the importance of the visit. The delegation included:

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Thandi Moraka

Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie

Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Nobuhle Nkabane

Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen

Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Parks Tau

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina

The presence of senior officials from diverse sectors signaled South Africa’s commitment to engaging in comprehensive discussions that will lead to strengthened economic, cultural, and scientific cooperation.

Looking Ahead

Deputy President Mashatile’s working visit to Japan marked a pivotal moment in reinforcing South Africa’s bilateral and multilateral engagements. With both nations positioned to play influential roles in global economic and developmental discussions in 2025, the strengthened partnership is expected to yield tangible benefits for trade, investment, infrastructure, and socio-economic development.

As preparations for TICAD-9 gain momentum, South Africa remains committed to leveraging its strong ties with Japan to promote sustainable development, economic transformation, and a mutually beneficial future for both countries.