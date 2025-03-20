Left Menu

Tragic Water Dispute: Bihar Village Gripped by Gunfire

A quarrel over tap water escalated into a gun battle in Bihar, resulting in the death of Union Minister Nityananda Rai's nephew Vishwajit Yadav, and injuring his mother and brother. The incident occurred in Jagatpur village, with further investigations underway.

A confrontation over drawing water from a tap in a Bihar village turned deadly, as gunfire claimed the life of Union Minister Nityananda Rai's nephew, Vishwajit Yadav. The violence also left Yadav's mother and brother seriously injured, according to police reports.

The tragic incident unraveled in Jagatpur village, located in Naugachia police district near Bhagalpur. The altercation began when brothers Vishwajit and Jayjit Yadav started arguing over access to tap water, as confirmed by Naugachia Superintendent of Police Prerna Kumar.

Their mother, attempting to mediate the heated exchange, witnessed the horrific shooting, resulting in Vishwajit's immediate death. Authorities have launched an investigation, with forensic experts examining the site and officials recording statements to piece together the events that led to the fatal outcome.

