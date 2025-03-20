Decisive Strikes: Security Forces Target Naxals in Bastar

Security forces launched a decisive offensive in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, eliminating 30 Naxals in two separate encounters. The operations, conducted by the BSF and District Reserve Guard, significantly weaken the CPI (Maoist) grip in the area.

During the engagement in Bijapur and Kanker districts, security personnel recovered firearms and explosives. Despite losing one jawan, the forces' success marks another step towards eradicating Naxal presence, a key objective highlighted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah emphasized the government's rigorous approach, citing a decline in Naxal-related incidents under the Modi administration. The renewed focus has led to a noticeable reduction in violence and an increase in fortified police infrastructure across affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)