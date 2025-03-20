Decisive Strikes: Security Forces Target Naxals in Bastar
Security forces achieved significant success by killing 30 Naxals in two encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the operations and reiterated the government's zero tolerance policy towards Naxalites. The ongoing efforts aim to make India Naxal-free by March 2025.
- Country:
- India
Security forces launched a decisive offensive in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, eliminating 30 Naxals in two separate encounters. The operations, conducted by the BSF and District Reserve Guard, significantly weaken the CPI (Maoist) grip in the area.
During the engagement in Bijapur and Kanker districts, security personnel recovered firearms and explosives. Despite losing one jawan, the forces' success marks another step towards eradicating Naxal presence, a key objective highlighted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Shah emphasized the government's rigorous approach, citing a decline in Naxal-related incidents under the Modi administration. The renewed focus has led to a noticeable reduction in violence and an increase in fortified police infrastructure across affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to Inaugurate New Hospital in Bengaluru
Revolutionizing Enterprise Operations: Avaamo Unveils Next-Gen AI Agents
CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Kerala Police's Advanced Cybersecurity Operations Centre
Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Shiva Kumar Ram as Director of Operations
Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Shiva Kumar Ram as Director of Operations