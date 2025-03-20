Towards Inclusivity: Enhancing Social Diversity in Indian High Courts
Since 2018, 715 high court judges have been appointed in India, with representation from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and minorities. The government emphasizes social diversity in judicial appointments, though constitutional provisions do not mandate reservations. Law Minister Meghwal highlights ongoing efforts to enhance diversity.
Since 2018, a total of 715 high court judges have been appointed, featuring representation from diverse social backgrounds. This information was revealed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal explained that judicial appointments at both the Supreme Court and 25 high courts adhere to constitutional guidelines, which currently do not include caste-based reservations. Despite this, the government remains dedicated to promoting social diversity.
The government has urged high court chief justices to prioritize candidates from underrepresented communities, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minorities, and women, in their recommendations for judicial appointments.
