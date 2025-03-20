Delhi Assembly Speaker Addresses Bureaucratic Inertia
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has called out city bureaucrats for disregarding communications from MLAs. He has requested Chief Secretary Dharmendra's intervention to ensure adherence to protocol. This highlights ongoing issues of bureaucracy in Delhi, as previously noted by the AAP government.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta, has intervened in a matter concerning city officers allegedly ignoring communications from Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), urging Chief Secretary Dharmendra to address non-compliance with protocol.
Gupta's call for action follows complaints that letters, phone calls, and messages from MLAs have gone unacknowledged. This breach of protocol is deemed 'serious' by the Speaker, who insists on strict adherence to communication norms by all government bodies.
This issue, mentioned in the Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure, echoes past complaints from the AAP government regarding bureaucratic inaction. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj remarked on social media that past governance neglects manifest even under the current BJP administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Assembly
- Speaker
- Vijender Gupta
- bureaucracy
- MLAs
- protocol
- communication
- government
- AAP
ALSO READ
Arunachal: Guv urges MLAs to drive state’s growth, highlights budget vision
Punjab: SKM to hold 'dharnas' outside residences of AAP MLAs on Mar 10
Delhi Speaker Ensures Smooth Transition for Newly Elected MLAs
Russia's Call for Repayment: Britain's Alleged Breach of Financial Protocol
Gujarat CM Grants Rs 2 Crore to Women MLAs for Development on International Women's Day