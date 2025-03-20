Delhi Assembly Speaker Addresses Bureaucratic Inertia

Delhi's Assembly Speaker, Vijender Gupta, has intervened in a matter concerning city officers allegedly ignoring communications from Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), urging Chief Secretary Dharmendra to address non-compliance with protocol.

Gupta's call for action follows complaints that letters, phone calls, and messages from MLAs have gone unacknowledged. This breach of protocol is deemed 'serious' by the Speaker, who insists on strict adherence to communication norms by all government bodies.

This issue, mentioned in the Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure, echoes past complaints from the AAP government regarding bureaucratic inaction. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj remarked on social media that past governance neglects manifest even under the current BJP administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)