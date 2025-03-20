Vaal Dam Sluice Gate Opened to Manage Rising Water Levels Amid Rainfall

In response to persistent rainfall and rising water levels, the Department of Water and Sanitation has announced the opening of one sluice gate at the Vaal Dam. This measure, implemented on Thursday at 12:00 PM, aims to regulate water levels and prevent excessive overflow, ensuring the safety of surrounding communities and infrastructure.

The Vaal Dam, which serves as a crucial water source for Gauteng, is currently operating at an elevated level of 106.14%, surpassing its target of 105%. The department’s decision to open a sluice gate comes as a proactive step to maintain equilibrium within the reservoir system.

The opened sluice gate is releasing water at a rate of 110 to 130 cubic metres per second (m³/s). This release is expected to remain in effect over the long weekend while authorities continue to monitor fluctuations in water levels. Previously, all outlet valves had been discharging 60.1 m³/s; however, these were deemed insufficient to handle the necessary volume, prompting their closure in favor of the higher-capacity sluice gate.

Safety Measures and Downstream Impact

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation, the controlled release falls within safe operational limits and is not expected to cause riverbank overtopping or flooding in downstream areas. Authorities are maintaining close communication with affected municipalities to ensure preparedness and mitigation measures remain in place.

“While the sluice gate release is increasing the outflow, this action is part of standard operational procedures designed to safeguard both the dam structure and downstream communities. Our monitoring teams are on high alert, tracking any further rises in water levels,” the department stated in its official release.

Bloemhof Dam Adjustments

Further downstream, the Bloemhof Dam is also undergoing adjustments in anticipation of increased inflows from the Vaal Dam. At 10:00 AM on Thursday, the department increased outflows from Bloemhof Dam to 250 m³/s to accommodate additional water expected from the Vaal Dam within the next three to four days. Bloemhof Dam’s current water level stands at 97.6%, and proactive management efforts aim to keep it below full capacity.

Weather Conditions and Continued Monitoring

The decision to open the sluice gate comes amid continuous heavy rainfall across catchment areas feeding into the Vaal Dam. Forecasts indicate that precipitation levels may remain elevated over the coming days, necessitating ongoing assessment of inflows and adjustments to outflow strategies as needed.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has assured the public that all necessary precautions are being taken to manage the situation effectively.

“We will continue to monitor both the Vaal and Bloemhof Dams closely and take additional measures if required. Our primary goal is to ensure water security while mitigating risks associated with excessive water accumulation,” the department stated.

Community Advisory and Preparedness

Residents in areas adjacent to the Vaal and Bloemhof Dams are advised to remain informed through official updates and adhere to any emergency directives issued by local authorities. While no immediate threats of flooding have been identified, individuals living along riverbanks are encouraged to stay vigilant, especially if water releases increase further.

The department has also urged the public to use water resources responsibly, emphasizing the importance of balancing dam management with sustainable water consumption practices.

Conclusion

With water levels continuing to rise due to persistent rainfall, the Department of Water and Sanitation’s swift action in opening the sluice gate at the Vaal Dam reflects an ongoing commitment to proactive water management. Through careful monitoring and strategic interventions, authorities aim to safeguard infrastructure, maintain dam stability, and ensure the well-being of communities relying on these crucial water sources. The situation remains fluid, and further updates will be provided as conditions evolve.