Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Arrested in Multimillion Rupee Hawala Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Delhi Police sub-inspector on charges of soliciting a bribe through hawala operators to clear a Navi Mumbai businessman's name from ongoing investigations, official sources revealed on Thursday.

Identified as Rahul Malik, the sub-inspector was stationed at the Cyber Police Station in Rohini, where it is alleged he accepted Rs 2.5 lakh out of a total Rs 14 lakh demanded. The businessman appealed to the CBI regarding Malik's coercive measures, which included threats of arrest.

According to statements, Malik visited the businessman in Navi Mumbai, coercing him with a Rs 50 lakh demand, later reducing it to Rs 14 lakh arranged via hawala channels. A coordinated CBI sting operation led to the apprehension of a hawala operator accepting a part of the bribe amount in Mumbai. Legal proceedings are set to continue in Mumbai.

