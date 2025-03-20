Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two Youths Feared Drowned in Himachal's Pin Parvati River

Two youths from an Industrial Training Institute are missing and feared drowned in the Pin Parvati River in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. Divers and locals are assisting police in the search operation.

Tragedy has struck as two youths are feared to have drowned in the Pin Parvati River in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The incident was confirmed by local police on Thursday.

The youths, both students at the Industrial Training Institute in Thalout, had visited the river for a bath when they disappeared. Authorities suspect drowning as the cause of their disappearance.

Efforts to locate the missing students are underway, with police receiving assistance from local residents and professional divers in their search operations.

