Nagpur Tensions: Community Calls for Peace Amid Protests

In Nagpur, the Muslim community condemned recent violence triggered by rumors about a chadar burning. They called for an unbiased investigation and urged the Chief Minister to mediate peace talks. While police efforts were appreciated, concerns about wrongful arrests were raised. Curfew relaxation was requested amid Ramadan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Nagpur Muslim community denounced recent violence in the city, urging an impartial investigation into the events. They also called on Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, to facilitate dialogue between communities to restore peace.

Reports of stone pelting and arson surfaced after claims that a chadar with holy inscriptions was burned. The Muslim community expressed that these provocations have persisted for years, emphasizing their detachment from historical figures like Aurangzeb.

In response to the violence, police booked key suspects, while community leaders requested fair treatment of arrested individuals. The state's Minorities Commission advocated for easing curfew restrictions to accommodate Ramadan observances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

