Tragedy Strikes: Under-Construction House Witnesses a Fatal Shooting

A 49-year-old man was tragically shot dead in his under-construction home in Kaithapram district, authorities reported Thursday evening.

Radhakrishnan, the victim, was targeted at approximately 7:30 pm. Santhosh, a resident of Perumpadavu who was overseeing the construction, has been taken into custody.

Responding to the sound of gunfire and cries for help, locals arrived at the scene. Santhosh initially fled but was later apprehended by police. An investigation into the tragic incident is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)