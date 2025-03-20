Tragedy Strikes: Under-Construction House Witnesses a Fatal Shooting
A 49-year-old man named Radhakrishnan was shot dead at his under-construction house in Kaithapram. The police have taken a suspect, Santhosh, into custody and launched an investigation. The victim was a goods auto driver, and the incident has shocked the local community.
A 49-year-old man was tragically shot dead in his under-construction home in Kaithapram district, authorities reported Thursday evening.
Radhakrishnan, the victim, was targeted at approximately 7:30 pm. Santhosh, a resident of Perumpadavu who was overseeing the construction, has been taken into custody.
Responding to the sound of gunfire and cries for help, locals arrived at the scene. Santhosh initially fled but was later apprehended by police. An investigation into the tragic incident is underway.
