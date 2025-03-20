Escalating Tensions in Gaza: U.N. Calls for Urgent Action on Hostage Crisis

The United Nations has voiced grave concerns over the rising violence in Gaza, declaring it a significant barrier to securing the release of hostages still held in the region. The continued airstrikes by Israel following the collapse of a temporary truce have plunged the area into further chaos.

Khaled Khiari, the U.N. Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, emphasized that resolving the hostage situation becomes more elusive with each day of conflict. He reported at least 91 additional Palestinian casualties, adding to the toll since airstrikes recommenced this week.

The conflict traces back to October 2023, when Hamas attacked Israeli communities, prompting Israeli airstrikes that have since resulted in substantial Palestinian casualties. The U.N. calls for urgent efforts to end the violence and resume negotiations for the hostages' release.

(With inputs from agencies.)