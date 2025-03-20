Left Menu

J&K DGP Calls for Enhanced Coordination Against Terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat reviewed security and operational preparedness. The meeting focused on counter-terrorism, crime control, and intelligence sharing. Emphasis was placed on vigilance, legal action in UAPA cases, and countering narco-terrorism, concluding with a commitment to zero tolerance on terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:19 IST
J&K DGP Calls for Enhanced Coordination Against Terrorism
  • Country:
  • India

The Director General of Police (DGP) for Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, conducted a comprehensive review of the security landscape and the operational readiness of the police force in the Union Territory on Thursday.

During a strategic meeting held at the Police Control Room in Kashmir, DGP Prabhat, along with senior law enforcement officials, addressed crucial issues such as counter-terrorism measures, crime control strategies, and the coordination effectiveness of ongoing security operations. The high-level discussion was attended by key figures including IGP Kashmir V K Birdi and other senior officers.

The meeting underscored the need for improved inter-district coordination to bolster intelligence sharing and overall operational efficiency. Officers were directed to heighten vigilance in sensitive regions and expedite investigations with emphasis on robust legal follow-through in UAPA-related cases. A rising concern over narco-terrorism was also on the agenda, prompting directives to target drug smuggling networks funding terrorism. The DGP concluded with a firm stance on maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and related criminal activities, emphasizing the need for team synergy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025