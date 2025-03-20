J&K DGP Calls for Enhanced Coordination Against Terrorism
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat reviewed security and operational preparedness. The meeting focused on counter-terrorism, crime control, and intelligence sharing. Emphasis was placed on vigilance, legal action in UAPA cases, and countering narco-terrorism, concluding with a commitment to zero tolerance on terrorism.
The Director General of Police (DGP) for Jammu and Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, conducted a comprehensive review of the security landscape and the operational readiness of the police force in the Union Territory on Thursday.
During a strategic meeting held at the Police Control Room in Kashmir, DGP Prabhat, along with senior law enforcement officials, addressed crucial issues such as counter-terrorism measures, crime control strategies, and the coordination effectiveness of ongoing security operations. The high-level discussion was attended by key figures including IGP Kashmir V K Birdi and other senior officers.
The meeting underscored the need for improved inter-district coordination to bolster intelligence sharing and overall operational efficiency. Officers were directed to heighten vigilance in sensitive regions and expedite investigations with emphasis on robust legal follow-through in UAPA-related cases. A rising concern over narco-terrorism was also on the agenda, prompting directives to target drug smuggling networks funding terrorism. The DGP concluded with a firm stance on maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and related criminal activities, emphasizing the need for team synergy.
