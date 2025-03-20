Escalation in Gaza: The Return of Conflict
Renewed violence erupts in Gaza with over 91 Palestinians killed after Israel resumed airstrikes following a two-month ceasefire. The Israeli military launched operations in Gaza, targeting Hamas, leading to massive evacuations. The conflict reignites amid failed negotiations for peace and rising tensions in the region.
The fragile ceasefire in Gaza has collapsed, leading to renewed violence as Israel launches airstrikes and ground operations in the region. At least 91 Palestinians have died, with dozens more wounded, as the conflict with Hamas reignites.
In response to Israeli operations, residents have fled their homes amid orders to evacuate from areas including Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, and Khan Younis. The escalation has resulted in significant casualties and destruction, reminiscent of prior conflicts.
Compounding the situation, political tensions are rising, with Hamas calling the attack a violation of the ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, Israel's actions have met with internal criticism, highlighting a complex web of militaristic and humanitarian challenges in the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
