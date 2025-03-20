Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: The Return of Conflict

Renewed violence erupts in Gaza with over 91 Palestinians killed after Israel resumed airstrikes following a two-month ceasefire. The Israeli military launched operations in Gaza, targeting Hamas, leading to massive evacuations. The conflict reignites amid failed negotiations for peace and rising tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:38 IST
Escalation in Gaza: The Return of Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fragile ceasefire in Gaza has collapsed, leading to renewed violence as Israel launches airstrikes and ground operations in the region. At least 91 Palestinians have died, with dozens more wounded, as the conflict with Hamas reignites.

In response to Israeli operations, residents have fled their homes amid orders to evacuate from areas including Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, and Khan Younis. The escalation has resulted in significant casualties and destruction, reminiscent of prior conflicts.

Compounding the situation, political tensions are rising, with Hamas calling the attack a violation of the ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, Israel's actions have met with internal criticism, highlighting a complex web of militaristic and humanitarian challenges in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025