Left Menu

U.S. Denies Mexico's Special Water Delivery Request

The U.S. Department of State has refused Mexico's request for a special Colorado River water delivery to Tijuana. The move cites Mexico's ongoing failure to meet water delivery quotas, affecting American farming. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasizes the issue's significance and ongoing review by national agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 00:50 IST
U.S. Denies Mexico's Special Water Delivery Request
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has, for the first time, denied a special water delivery request made by Mexico for Colorado River water to Tijuana, according to the U.S. Department of State.

The refusal comes amidst ongoing disputes over Mexico's failure to comply with the 1944 water-sharing treaty, which requires Mexico to provide certain water allocations to the United States from dams on the Texas-Mexico border every five years.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged the issue as critical, stating that it is under review by national water authorities and the International Boundary and Water Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025