U.S. Denies Mexico's Special Water Delivery Request

The United States has, for the first time, denied a special water delivery request made by Mexico for Colorado River water to Tijuana, according to the U.S. Department of State.

The refusal comes amidst ongoing disputes over Mexico's failure to comply with the 1944 water-sharing treaty, which requires Mexico to provide certain water allocations to the United States from dams on the Texas-Mexico border every five years.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged the issue as critical, stating that it is under review by national water authorities and the International Boundary and Water Commission.

