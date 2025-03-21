Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Oversees Latest Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a test-firing of the latest anti-aircraft missile system, asserting the system's reliability. As U.S.-South Korea drills concluded, North Korea criticized them, hinting at potential military measures. Kim praised the research team while inspecting the system with military officials.

Updated: 21-03-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 03:52 IST



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised the test-firing of the country's newly developed anti-aircraft missile system, according to state media KCNA on Friday. The test showcased the system's high reliability and advantageous combat response.

Kim expressed gratitude towards the research team responsible for the system, which has already begun production. Members of the Central Military Commission from the ruling Workers' Party of Korea accompanied Kim during the test. Details on the location of the test were not provided by KCNA.

The timing of the missile test coincided with the end of the annual joint military drills by the United States and South Korea, commonly known as Freedom Shield. North Korea has consistently labeled these exercises as provocations, suggesting that they are preludes to possible invasions. A statement from North Korea's defense ministry, carried by KCNA, condemned the drills as reckless and warned of potential military responses, urging an end to such activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

