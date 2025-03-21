Kim Jong Un Oversees Latest Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a test-firing of the latest anti-aircraft missile system, asserting the system's reliability. As U.S.-South Korea drills concluded, North Korea criticized them, hinting at potential military measures. Kim praised the research team while inspecting the system with military officials.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised the test-firing of the country's newly developed anti-aircraft missile system, according to state media KCNA on Friday. The test showcased the system's high reliability and advantageous combat response.
Kim expressed gratitude towards the research team responsible for the system, which has already begun production. Members of the Central Military Commission from the ruling Workers' Party of Korea accompanied Kim during the test. Details on the location of the test were not provided by KCNA.
The timing of the missile test coincided with the end of the annual joint military drills by the United States and South Korea, commonly known as Freedom Shield. North Korea has consistently labeled these exercises as provocations, suggesting that they are preludes to possible invasions. A statement from North Korea's defense ministry, carried by KCNA, condemned the drills as reckless and warned of potential military responses, urging an end to such activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-At least 8 hurt in South Korea after shell hits civilian area during military drills
Seven hurt in South Korea after shell lands in civilian area during military drills, YTN says
North Korea criticises US, South Korea joint military drills
EXPLAINER-What is behind South Korea medical student quota dispute
Court Orders Release of South Korean President Amidst Rebellion Charges