EU Leaders Reluctant to Pledge Billions for Ukraine Ammunition
EU leaders express continued support for Ukraine but hesitate to commit to President Zelenskiy's request for 5 billion euros for artillery ammunition. Discussions focus on defense spending, economic challenges, and strategic autonomy, with diverse stances between eastern and southern European countries.
European Union leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine during a meeting in Brussels, yet stopped short of committing to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's appeal for 5 billion euros in artillery ammunition funding.
The reluctance underscores the bloc's internal divisions, with southern European countries showing more hesitation compared to their eastern counterparts. The meeting also addressed defense spending and economic strategies to maintain competitiveness.
French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted Europe's accelerated progression towards strategic autonomy, while leaders like Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni advocate for common European defense financing instruments avoiding new national debts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU leaders to back defence surge, support Zelenskiy after US aid freeze
Top Trump allies hold talks with Zelenskiy's political opponents, Politico reports
UPDATE 1-EU leaders to back defence surge, support Zelenskiy after US aid freeze
UPDATE 2-EU leaders pledge defence surge, support Zelenskiy after US aid freeze
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he is going to Saudi Arabia on Monday, will meet Saudi crown prince