EU Leaders Reluctant to Pledge Billions for Ukraine Ammunition

European Union leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukraine during a meeting in Brussels, yet stopped short of committing to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's appeal for 5 billion euros in artillery ammunition funding.

The reluctance underscores the bloc's internal divisions, with southern European countries showing more hesitation compared to their eastern counterparts. The meeting also addressed defense spending and economic strategies to maintain competitiveness.

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted Europe's accelerated progression towards strategic autonomy, while leaders like Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni advocate for common European defense financing instruments avoiding new national debts.

