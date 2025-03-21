Left Menu

Scholarly Silence: The Case of Dr. Badar Khan Suri and Free Speech on Campus

Dr. Badar Khan Suri, a Georgetown University scholar, is facing deportation after being accused by the Trump Administration of spreading Hamas propaganda. Suri, who claims he is being targeted for his and his wife's Palestinian advocacy, is now in detention while legal proceedings unfold to prevent his deportation.

Detention
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A federal judge has intervened to halt the deportation of Dr. Badar Khan Suri, an Indian scholar detained on allegations of spreading Hamas propaganda. The case has ignited debates over free speech on US campuses, with critics arguing that Trump's policies weaponize immigration law against dissenters of US foreign policy.

Suri, a postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University, was arrested in Virginia, but his attorney insists the detention is baseless and violates his free speech rights. Suri's wife, a US citizen with ties to Palestine, has also faced backlash due to her father's past affiliations with Hamas, though she maintains their innocence.

Advocates highlight the academic's lack of a criminal record and straightforward visa status, asserting that his work on religion and peace processes in South Asia poses no threat. As legal battles unfold, his case underscores tension between immigration policies and constitutional rights to free expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

