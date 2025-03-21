Justice Served: CPI(M) Workers Convicted for Brutal 2005 Political Murder

Nine CPI(M) workers were convicted on Friday for the murder of BJP worker Elambilayi Suraj, a crime that occurred almost two decades ago, in Kerala's Thalassery district. The verdict was delivered by Principal District and Sessions Court Judge, K T Nisar Ahammed.

The political rivalry-fueled murder took place on August 7, 2005. According to the prosecution, an autorickshaw carrying the assailants arrived at Muzhappilangad telephone exchange, where Suraj was fatally hacked.

Among the convicted is T K Rajeesh, who is already serving time for the 2012 T P Chandrasekharan murder case. The punishments for the accused will be announced on Monday.

