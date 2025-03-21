Left Menu

Justice Served: CPI(M) Workers Convicted for Brutal 2005 Political Murder

Nine CPI(M) workers were found guilty by a Kerala court for the murder of BJP worker Elambilayi Suraj nearly two decades ago, motivated by political rivalry. Among the convicted is T K Rajeesh, already serving a sentence for another murder. The court will announce the punishment soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:26 IST
Justice Served: CPI(M) Workers Convicted for Brutal 2005 Political Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine CPI(M) workers were convicted on Friday for the murder of BJP worker Elambilayi Suraj, a crime that occurred almost two decades ago, in Kerala's Thalassery district. The verdict was delivered by Principal District and Sessions Court Judge, K T Nisar Ahammed.

The political rivalry-fueled murder took place on August 7, 2005. According to the prosecution, an autorickshaw carrying the assailants arrived at Muzhappilangad telephone exchange, where Suraj was fatally hacked.

Among the convicted is T K Rajeesh, who is already serving time for the 2012 T P Chandrasekharan murder case. The punishments for the accused will be announced on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025