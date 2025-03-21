Left Menu

Manipur Militants Nabbed in Guwahati Crackdown

Two alleged members of a Manipur militant group have been arrested in Guwahati for extortion and arms crimes. Guwahati police, acting on army intelligence, conducted an operation to apprehend the Kangleipak Communist Party militants. Investigations continue, with no recoveries reported yet, according to Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:41 IST
Manipur Militants Nabbed in Guwahati Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, two alleged members of a Manipur-based militant outfit were arrested in Guwahati, Assam. They are accused of engaging in extortion and crimes related to arms.

According to a senior police officer, the Guwahati city police carried out a precise operation late on Thursday, informed by army intelligence, to capture the two individuals belonging to the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group - KCP PWG). The operation took place at the Inter State Bus Terminus.

While no recoveries have been made at the moment, investigations are ongoing, as disclosed by Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025