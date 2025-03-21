Manipur Militants Nabbed in Guwahati Crackdown
Two alleged members of a Manipur militant group have been arrested in Guwahati for extortion and arms crimes. Guwahati police, acting on army intelligence, conducted an operation to apprehend the Kangleipak Communist Party militants. Investigations continue, with no recoveries reported yet, according to Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta.
In a significant crackdown, two alleged members of a Manipur-based militant outfit were arrested in Guwahati, Assam. They are accused of engaging in extortion and crimes related to arms.
According to a senior police officer, the Guwahati city police carried out a precise operation late on Thursday, informed by army intelligence, to capture the two individuals belonging to the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group - KCP PWG). The operation took place at the Inter State Bus Terminus.
While no recoveries have been made at the moment, investigations are ongoing, as disclosed by Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta.
