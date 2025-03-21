CK Hutchison's Tumultuous Port Deal Sparks National Security Concerns
CK Hutchison faced a share decline after weak earnings and dividends amid controversy over a port sale that allegedly violates Hong Kong's national security laws. The deal, involving a BlackRock consortium near the Panama Canal, is positioned as a strategic U.S. move against China, drawing criticism from pro-Beijing media.
Shares of CK Hutchison took a significant hit on Friday following weak earnings results and the announcement of reduced dividends. This stumble occurs against a backdrop of controversy regarding the conglomerate's contentious port sale, which critics assert could breach Hong Kong's national security laws.
Billionaire Li Ka-shing's telecoms-to-retail enterprise has come under scrutiny in China due to its deal with a BlackRock consortium. Set to bring in over $19 billion, the asset sale near the crucial Panama Canal has garnered international attention, including commendation from U.S. President Donald Trump, who supports diminishing Chinese influence over the region.
Pro-Beijing Hong Kong newspaper Ta Kung Pao urged scrapping the sale, arguing it aligns with U.S. strategies to curtail China's trade capacity. The editorial underscored the importance of safeguarding national sovereignty under Hong Kong's 'one country, two systems' policy. Neither CK Hutchison nor Hong Kong's security bureau commented on the implications, as shares closed 3.6% lower.
