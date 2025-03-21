Sudan Military Reclaims Symbolic Republican Palace Amid Ongoing Conflict

Sudan's military announced on Friday that it has successfully reclaimed the Republican Palace in Khartoum from the rival Rapid Support Forces. This development marks a significant symbolic victory in the ongoing conflict that has plagued the capital.

The military's seizure of the palace, a site of historical and strategic importance, may shift the balance of power, but it does not signify the end of the war. The RSF continues to hold territory in other parts of Sudan, including the western Darfur region.

While the Republican Palace serves as a potent symbol of authority, the broader humanitarian situation remains dire. The conflict has claimed over 28,000 lives and displaced millions, creating what the UN has described as the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)