Sudan Military Reclaims Symbolic Republican Palace Amid Ongoing Conflict

Sudan's military has retaken the Republican Palace in Khartoum, achieving a symbolic victory over the rival Rapid Support Forces. Despite this advance, the conflict persists with ongoing clashes and humanitarian crises impacting the nation. The war has resulted in thousands of deaths and widespread displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Egypt

Sudan's military announced on Friday that it has successfully reclaimed the Republican Palace in Khartoum from the rival Rapid Support Forces. This development marks a significant symbolic victory in the ongoing conflict that has plagued the capital.

The military's seizure of the palace, a site of historical and strategic importance, may shift the balance of power, but it does not signify the end of the war. The RSF continues to hold territory in other parts of Sudan, including the western Darfur region.

While the Republican Palace serves as a potent symbol of authority, the broader humanitarian situation remains dire. The conflict has claimed over 28,000 lives and displaced millions, creating what the UN has described as the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

