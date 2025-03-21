FBI Restructuring: Domestic Terrorism Unit Takes a Hit

The FBI has reduced staffing in its domestic terrorism office and removed a vital tool used for tracking investigations. Sources suggest this strategic shift may hinder the agency's ability to monitor white supremacists and anti-government extremists.

Under the leadership of FBI Director Kash Patel, domestic terrorism investigations seem to be deprioritized, despite warnings from U.S. officials regarding significant security threats posed by domestic extremism.

Despite concerns, the FBI remains committed to protecting communities. The changes align with broader administration goals to divert resources, and follow the Trump administration's decision to classify Tesla attacks as domestic terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)