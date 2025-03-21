Life Imitates Art: Duo Inspired by 'Bunty Aur Babli' Arrested for Thefts

A couple, inspired by the Bollywood duo 'Bunty Aur Babli', turned to snatching to support their lavish lifestyle, police disclosed after their arrest. Their criminal escapades were cut short as they were apprehended by law enforcement in East Delhi.

Aman, 24, and Sakshi, 23, primarily targeted citizens in East Delhi's Shahdara district. Their capture occurred following an incident where they were caught on CCTV snatching a phone from Bharti Kapoor in East Azad Nagar. The Deputy Commissioner of Police for Shahdara, Prashant Gautam, explained the steps taken to resolve the case.

The Delhi police analyzed extensive CCTV footage and enacted a strategic operation, leading to the arrest of Aman in Trilokpuri and Sakshi in Sangam Vihar. The pair admitted to being inspired by the movie 'Bunty Aur Babli'. Law enforcement has retrieved their motorcycle but is still in search of the stolen phone.

