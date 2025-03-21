Tragic Clash Over Grazing Goat Leads to Fatality in Ballia

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a 30-year-old man lost his life following a violent altercation with his neighbor. The dispute arose when Awadhesh's goat wandered onto Mandeep's property, igniting a confrontation.

During the argument, Awadhesh was struck on the head with sticks, leading to severe injuries. He was swiftly transported to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police have launched an investigation, registering a case against Mandeep and his relative Sandeep. Authorities have sent the body for a postmortem to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)