Tragic Clash Over Grazing Goat Leads to Fatality in Ballia

A man was beaten to death following a dispute over a goat straying into a neighbor's property in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh. The altercation turned violent, resulting in severe injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, a 30-year-old man lost his life following a violent altercation with his neighbor. The dispute arose when Awadhesh's goat wandered onto Mandeep's property, igniting a confrontation.

During the argument, Awadhesh was struck on the head with sticks, leading to severe injuries. He was swiftly transported to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police have launched an investigation, registering a case against Mandeep and his relative Sandeep. Authorities have sent the body for a postmortem to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

